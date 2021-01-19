Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Financial Analysis

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Verint Systems alerts:

95.9% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verint Systems and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.30 billion 3.68 $28.68 million $2.62 27.89 Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.57 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Risk & Volatility

Verint Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, suggesting that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verint Systems and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verint Systems presently has a consensus target price of $69.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.88%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 1.51% 13.19% 5.33% Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18%

Summary

Verint Systems beats Creative Realities on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop. It also offers Verint Recording for capturing customer interactions across voice and digital channels; Verint Automated Quality Management products that automate the quality process from scoring evaluations to assigning coaching; Verint Performance Management, which triggers automated workflows; Verint Interaction Analytics to reduce cost by identifying operational process challenges; Verint Desktop and Process Analytics; Verint Work Manager; and Verint Performance Management solutions. In addition, the company provides Intelligent Virtual Assistant; Web Self-Service that enable customers to self-serve on the web or via their mobile devices; Communities, which enable organizations to manage online communities for their employees, customers, and partners; Verint Experience Cloud that connects siloes of customer experience data to identify problems, predict outcomes, and drive actions; Omni-Channel Recording, which captures customer interaction data; compliance recording that supports compliance audits and the avoidance of fines; and Fraud Prevention And Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.