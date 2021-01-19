Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.80 Price Target

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.80 ($50.35) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.06 ($50.66).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.52 and its 200 day moving average is €32.83.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.