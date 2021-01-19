Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 1,750” Price Target for Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc (PRU.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,371.55 ($17.92).

PRU opened at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65) on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market cap of £37.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,329.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,210.18.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

