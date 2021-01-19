Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.50 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $488.21 million and $8.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,041.81 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,658 coins and its circulating supply is 569,537,036 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

