Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.26. The company had a trading volume of 118,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.14. The company has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

