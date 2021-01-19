Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $46.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,067,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.01. 191,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,130. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $382.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.