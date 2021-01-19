Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,245 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

MSFT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.97. The company had a trading volume of 698,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

