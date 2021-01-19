CROAT Trading 109.4% Higher This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 109.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $119,955.10 and approximately $58.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,829,965 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

