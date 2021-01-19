Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 111,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

