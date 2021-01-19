Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Crumbs Bake Shop shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,100 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Crumbs Bake Shop Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMBQ)

Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc sells various cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. The company provides its products through its online portal. Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc was formerly known as Crumbs Holdings LLC and changed its name to Crumbs Bake Shop, Inc in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

