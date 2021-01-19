Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Cryoport comprises about 1.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cryoport worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

