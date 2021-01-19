Cryptocean 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,618.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.93 million and $7,618.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.