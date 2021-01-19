Cryptopay Trading Up 76.6% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 76.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.99 million and $52.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

