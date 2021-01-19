CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,585. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

