CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 446,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in CTS by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at about $4,621,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CTS by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

