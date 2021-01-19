CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $226,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

