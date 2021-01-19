cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $4,429.42 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $44.29 million and $1.92 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4,429.42 or 0.12031638 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars.

