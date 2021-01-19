CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

UAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.60. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

