CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 5,864,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,088. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.