Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,311 shares of company stock worth $8,746,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.