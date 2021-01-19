D.R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

