Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after buying an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $235.82. 52,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.51. The company has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

