Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

