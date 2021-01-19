Dash (DASH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $910.39 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $910.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $121.98 or 0.00345117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003821 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001111 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01433864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,928,545 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

