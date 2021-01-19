Datawallet Hits Market Cap of $69,970.26 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $69,970.26 and $798.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

