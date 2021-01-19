Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 4,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.