DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Up 40.6% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00012903 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $758,146.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00117574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00247497 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,816.19 or 0.97941913 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

