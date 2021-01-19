DeFiner Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $650,904.60 and approximately $301,249.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00250901 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.51 or 0.97477027 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

