Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) received a €170.00 ($200.00) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.09 ($155.40).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €130.05 ($153.00) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 52-week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €117.53 and a 200-day moving average of €102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a PE ratio of -27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.