Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $171.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

