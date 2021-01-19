Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $154.95. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $171.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.