Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 112,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,390. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

