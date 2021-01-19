Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

