DEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.37 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, DEX has traded 179.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $270.23 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00529501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.59 or 0.03877246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015945 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.