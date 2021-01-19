Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Diamond has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $3,185.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00082984 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,564,471 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

