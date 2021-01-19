DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

