Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $565.15 million, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

