Digi International’s (DGII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

