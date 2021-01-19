Digi International’s (DGII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.
Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
