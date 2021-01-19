Digital Gold (GOLD) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $57.20 or 0.00161748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $773,967.78 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

