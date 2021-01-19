Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.95. 48,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

