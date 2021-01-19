Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00517834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.88 or 0.03869299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015787 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012522 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.