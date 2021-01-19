Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $12.13. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 34,914 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

