Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,370. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.