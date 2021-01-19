Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Denali Advisors grew its position in Discovery by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. Fisher Asset Management boosted its position in Discovery by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 350,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 181,276 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings boosted its position in Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 121,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

