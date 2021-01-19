Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). Approximately 454,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,084,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.53%.

In related news, insider Melanie Little purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,788.35). Also, insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

About Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

