Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.