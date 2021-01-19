Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 1%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The stock has a market cap of $226.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.