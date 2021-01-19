DMarket 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and $1.64 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

