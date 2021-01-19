DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 872,848 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841,128 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Microsoft worth $854,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

