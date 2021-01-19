DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $201.62. The company had a trading volume of 282,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $392.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

