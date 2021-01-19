DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,415 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $109,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $82.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

